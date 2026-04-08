War Fallout Relief: Airport Fees Reduced as Airlines Face Cost Surge from Airspace Curbs

AERA orders 25% cut in landing and parking charges for domestic flights for three months to ease financial stress on airlines.
Indian carriers face higher operating costs as they remain barred from Pakistan airspace, forcing longer routes via Africa and additional layovers.
IndiGo shares jump up to 10%, with the aviation sector rallying after signs of de-escalation in the Iran conflict.
India’s airport tariff regulator has ordered major airports to cut landing and parking charges by 25% for three months for domestic flights, providing relief to the country’s airlines that are under financial stress owing to the war in Iran, Reuters reported. The move to reduce charges comes after airlines such as IndiGo and Air India sought the rationalisation of some fees levied by airports.
Airlines were facing a critical crunch amid the Iran war, as Indian carriers are already barred from flying over Pakistan, as per the report.
The report added that airport and air navigation service charges were the third-largest expense category for airlines globally after fuel and labour. Following the news, IndiGo’s shares surged as much as 10% on Wednesday, as the broader sector rallied after the US announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran.
Market participants were bracing for a potential escalation of the conflict in West Asia following harsh threats issued by US President Donald Trump, who had given Iran a deadline till Tuesday to reach a ‘meaningful’ resolution. However, early on Wednesday, Washington agreed to the 10-point resolution proposed by Iran and has agreed to a temporary halt to military attacks.
According to the report, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) said the temporary reduction in charges will be effective immediately, and any under-recoveries in revenue will be addressed in future tariff reviews.
What Were the Airline Demands?
Last month, IndiGo, India’s largest airline, and Air India sought government approval to reduce fuel taxes and pressed private airports to lower some charges as the conflict was weighing on the companies’ financial stress. The two carriers were facing higher costs on their international network as they were compelled to take longer routes, Reuters reported.
IndiGo flights flying to the UK were forced to take routes via Africa, while Air India added a layover stop on some flights to North America. Aviation turbine fuel tax makes up 30–40% of IndiGo’s expenses and attracts a federal tax of 11%, in addition to state levies, which go as high as 29%, the report said, citing sources.