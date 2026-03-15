West Asia Tensions Disrupt India–UAE Flights; IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisory

IndiGo and Air India warned passengers of disruptions to flights between India and the UAE due to operational restrictions amid escalating tensions in West Asia.
Air India and Air India Express curtailed operations on March 15, while several flights to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai were cancelled or rescheduled.
The broader conflict has pushed crude oil prices higher, prompting airlines including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air to introduce fuel surcharges on domestic and international routes.
Amid rising tensions and fresh threats of military attacks by the US in West Asia, Indian airlines including IndiGo and Air India issued advisories on Sunday warning of disruptions to flights between India and the United Arab Emirates. The escalating situation in the region has led to operational restrictions and schedule changes, with several flights to Dubai and other UAE destinations being cancelled or rescheduled.
Airlines have also urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. IndiGo said flight operations in Dubai are facing additional restrictions due to the evolving geopolitical situation.
In a post on X, the airline said: “Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules. Customers travelling to and from Dubai are requested to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We are also sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates.”
Air India said it has further scaled down its operations following instructions from UAE airport authorities. Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have curtailed their ad-hoc operations for March 15 amid the escalating security situation in the region. Both Air India and Air India Express will now operate only one round trip each on the Delhi–Dubai route, with operations subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of departure.
Following the operational restrictions, Air India Express said all its flights scheduled for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah have been cancelled.
The airline said it regrets the inconvenience caused by the situation and added that affected passengers can rebook their travel for a future date without additional charges or opt for a full refund.
The disruption in the aviation sector comes as the broader regional conflict continues to escalate. Iran’s retaliatory strikes in response to US military action have expanded across West Asia, raising concerns about regional security and disrupting key transportation routes.
The tensions have also pushed crude oil prices higher, adding pressure on airline operating costs. In response to rising fuel prices, airlines including Air India, Akasa Air, and IndiGo have recently introduced fuel surcharges on domestic and international routes to offset the impact of higher aviation fuel costs.