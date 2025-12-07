IndiGo Board Forms Crisis Management Group After Flight Cancellations Row, DGCA Grants FDTL Relief

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in, issuing a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers and asking IndiGo to explain the operational collapse within 24 hours. The regulator has demanded a detailed action plan and fortnightly progress reports, and, in an uncommon move, granted a one-time exemption from certain night-duty and Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions to help the airline recover capacity faster. The civil aviation ministry also capped economy-class fares on affected routes after spiking prices following hundreds of cancellations.