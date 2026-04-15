Paytm Becomes ‘Indian Owned & Controlled’ as Foreign Stake Falls Below 50%

This shift in ownership comes as Paytm shows improving financial performance. The company reported a net profit of ₹122.5 crore in Q1 FY26 and followed it with a profit of ₹225 crore in Q3 on operating revenue of ₹2,194 crore. Reflecting the improved sentiment, Paytm’s stock closed 2.9% higher at ₹1,139.4 on the BSE.