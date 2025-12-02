  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Air india under probe for flying an a320 without airworthiness licence

Air India Under Probe for Flying An A320 Without Airworthiness Licence

The aircraft flew eight times between November 24 and 25 before a company engineer discovered that its Certificate of Airworthiness had lapsed. Air India has acknowledged the issue and said it immediately informed the DGCA

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Vikash Tripathi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Air India Under Probe for Flying An A320 Without Airworthiness Licence
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • DGCA has launched an probe into Air India for flying an Airbus A320 with an expired airworthiness licence

  • Air India said it had immediately informed the DGCA after the lapse was found

  • The carrier has suspended all personnel involved in the decision to release the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly launched an investigation into Tata Group–owned Air India for operating an Airbus A320 last month with an expired airworthiness licence. The aircraft flew eight times between November 24 and 25 before a company engineer discovered that its Certificate of Airworthiness had lapsed.

The lapse was reported by the Economic Times (ET), citing officials from the aviation regulator and other sources. Air India has acknowledged the issue and said it immediately informed the DGCA.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

“As soon as this came to our notice, it was duly reported to DGCA. We have initiated a comprehensive internal investigation,” a company spokesperson told the publication. The airline has suspended all personnel involved in the decision to release the aircraft.

Related Content
Related Content

The Certificate of Airworthiness is issued by the DGCA to confirm that an aircraft meets its approved design and is safe to fly. Under Rule 15 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, an aircraft may operate only if it has a valid certificate of airworthiness or special airworthiness certificate, is maintained in accordance with regulations, complies with all conditions attached to its certificate, and carries the required documents onboard.

A320 flight operations face disruptions nationwide - Photo by Jeffry S.S.
DGCA Grounds Airbus A320 Fleet, Set to Disrupt Air Travel Across India — Here’s Why

BY Outlook Business Desk

According to the report, certification must be renewed annually after verifying that all required maintenance has been completed. Operating an aircraft without a valid certificate is a serious violation that may attract heavy penalties for the airline.

Experts noted that modern systems make renewal lapses difficult to miss, especially as Air India’s own airworthiness unit, CAMO, is responsible for tracking them. Airlines typically begin the renewal process around three months in advance.

A DGCA inspector told ET that engineers are expected to verify documentation during nightly halts, making it alarming that the aircraft completed eight flights without a valid licence. The incident is likely to be classified as a Level 1 violation, the most serious category for safety breaches.

Air India Ahmedabad Crash - PIB
Air India Seeks ₹10,000 Cr Aid From Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines Amid Mounting Losses

BY Outlook Business Desk

A Shaky Transformation

The lapse comes five months after the crash of Air India’s Dreamliner on June 12, which killed 260 people and triggered extensive investigations by Indian authorities. The incident also highlighted persistent challenges in the airline’s transformation programme undertaken by the Tata Group after privatisation in 2022.

The airline’s senior leadership, including chief executive Campbell Wilson, had earlier been issued show-cause notices for operating aircraft with components that had exceeded their approved service life. A few months ago, the regulator also suspended the head of Air India’s engineering quality department, responsible for conducting audits to ensure compliance with safety and maintenance norms.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×