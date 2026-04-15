CleanMax, Sangam India Partner For Hybrid Renewable Energy Supply In Rajasthan

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions on Wednesday announced a partnership with Sangam India to decarbonise its operations across Rajasthan.
Sangam India, the flagship textile entity of the Sangam Group, is headquartered in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a regulatory filing stated.
The collaboration includes signing of a hybrid renewable energy supply agreement to deliver 30 MWp of solar and 20 MW of wind power, augmented with a 2 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to five Sangam facilities across Rajasthan.
Power will be supplied from CleanMax’s Bhikamkor hybrid farm under an intra-state group captive structure.
Across Rajasthan, the CleanMax has developed renewable energy projects at locations, including Bhikamkor and Bikaner. As of March 31, 2026, it has 525 MW of operational capacity in the state.
Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, said that the partnership with Sangam India Ltd strengthens our geographic and customer portfolio with round-the-clock power.
S R Dakhera, Chief Financial Officer at Sangam India said that this collaboration with CleanMax allows us to access hybrid renewable energy backed by storage, supporting stable operations across multiple facilities while advancing our long-term decarbonisation roadmap.