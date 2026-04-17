ICICI Bank Q4 FY26 Results: What to Expect on Profit, Dividend & Fundraising Plans

ICICI Bank to announce Q4FY26 results, dividend decision also likely
Analysts expect steady growth, but margins and profits may stay under pressure
Loan growth strong; deposits lag, with focus on asset quality outlook
Private lender ICICI Bank is all set to declare its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Saturday (April 18). The board is also expected to take up a potential dividend proposal, if any.
The lender may announce its earnings during market hours, though the exact timing has not been officially confirmed. Along with the results, the board could consider recommending a dividend for FY26.
“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited (“the Bank”) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to, inter alia, consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2026 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026,” the bank said.
The bank will hold a media briefing at 4:00 pm (IST) on April 18, 2026, to discuss its financial performance. The bank will follow this with an earnings call for analysts and investors at 5:00 pm IST on the same day.
The board is also expected to evaluate fundraising plans. “und raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law,” the statement read.
What Do Brokerages Expect?
Analysts predict that the bank is likely to deliver stable operational performance in Q4FY26, though overall profit growth may appear muted due to a high base and normalisation in provisions. In addition, they expect steady growth in net interest income (NII) and robust loan expansion.
However, they stated that gains could be tempered by pressure on margins and weaker treasury income. Analysts say investors will closely track management commentary on margin outlook, along with trends in loan and deposit growth.
"ICICI Bank to post a net profit of ₹12,390 crore in Q4FY26, implying a marginal 2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline, though profit is likely to rise 9% sequentially. NII is projected at ₹22,700 crore, marking a growth of around 7% Y-o-Y and 4% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)," said Nomura in its recent report.
The brokerage projects loan growth of about 14% year-on-year, with advances likely to reach roughly ₹15.3 trillion. Deposit growth is expected to be comparatively slower at around 9% YoY, taking the total to nearly ₹17.6 trillion.
It further estimates net interest margins (NIMs) could ease by around 2 basis points sequentially to about 4.2%, reflecting the full impact of the December 2025 rate cut. This could be partially cushioned by term deposit repricing and gains from the cash reserve ratio (CRR) adjustment.
On the other hand, Kotak Institutional Equities expects deposit growth to remain modest at around 9% year-on-year (₹17.6 trillion), which could result in a sequential NIM compression of about 10 basis points to nearly 4.1%.
"...while net profit is pegged at ₹13,084.8 crore, up 4% YoY and 15.6% QoQ. Lower credit costs of around 0.3% for Q4FY26, with no major surprises expected on the provisioning front," it added.
ICICI Bank Q3FY26
The bank reported a 4% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit for the third quarter of FY26. India’s second-largest private lender reported profit after tax of ₹11,318 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹11,792 crore in the year-ago quarter.
A sharp increase in provisions weighed on the bank’s bottom line, even as operating performance remained steady and asset quality improved. Provisions (excluding tax) rose 108% year on year to ₹2,556 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹1,227 crore in Q3 FY25.
It also took a one-time charge of around ₹145 crore during the quarter based on estimates linked to the implementation of new labour codes, which further weighed on earnings.
Net interest income rose 7.7% YoY to ₹21,932 crore from ₹20,371 crore in Q3 FY25, supported by loan growth and stable margins. Net interest margin stood at 4.30%, unchanged sequentially and slightly higher than 4.25% a year ago.
Operating expenses increased 13.2% YoY to ₹11,944 crore, partly due to the labour code-related provision. Treasury performance also impacted the quarter, with the bank reporting a loss of ₹157 crore compared with a gain of ₹371 crore in Q3 FY25.