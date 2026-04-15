Sloan Valve Makes Strategic Investment in India to Tap Sanitaryware Boom

“The market now needs the next level of innovation—that’s where the real leap will come from. Much of the technology we see today is simply being replicated from global markets and brought into India. What we’ve done instead is take a base technology from the US and reinvent the product for India—for example, redesigning the flushing system to suit local needs—and bringing that to market,” he said, adding that the company is introducing innovations that “don’t exist” in India.