Maruti Suzuki Smart Maintenance Plan to Ease Rising Service Costs, Here’s How It Helps Owners

Maruti Suzuki India launched prepaid service package helping customers plan maintenance costs and avoid increases
Maruti Suzuki India launched Smart Maintenance Plan for prepaid servicing
Smart Maintenance Plan offers customers long-term peace through prepaid maintenance packages
Maruti Suzuki India has launched a new pre-paid vehicle service package to allow customers to plan their maintenance expenses and protect themselves from future price increases for service costs.
The country's largest carmaker has launched the Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP), a programme where customers can prepay for servicing and lock in maintenance costs for a longer duration.
Smart Maintenance Plan is designed to provide customers with long-term peace of mind by covering the expected major maintenance requirements through pre-paid packages.
The offering comes at a time when customers are increasingly weighed down by high costs for labour charges, spare parts and consumables. By paying in advance, customers can lock in current service rates for service covered under the plan.
The programme is available for both private and commercial vehicle owners and can be purchased either at the time of buying a vehicle or later through any Maruti Suzuki authorised workshop.
Service Cost Protection
According to the company, customers can choose from multiple service packages based on their requirements. Available options include labour-only coverage, parts and labour packages, commercial vehicle minor services, customer-demanded services, and coverage for engine oil and coolants.
Customers can also add wear-and-tear coverage for selected components such as clutch and brake parts.
Maruti Suzuki said the plan has been designed to provide greater flexibility and a more predictable ownership experience.
Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "As customer expectations continue to evolve towards greater flexibility and personalised solutions, we are introducing the Smart Maintenance Plan."
He added, "It is a prepaid service offering designed around individual driving needs. Customers can customise service packages while also protect themselves from future fluctuations in service costs by locking in maintenance expenses."
Coverage Across India
The company said customers can save a minimum of 10% on labour charges under the programme, while additional savings may be available on parts and consumables included in the package.
Maruti Suzuki is offering several tenure and mileage options. For private vehicle owners, plans range from two years or 20,000 km to 10 years or 1,00,000 km.
Commercial vehicle customers can opt for coverage extending up to 10 years or 1,60,000 km.
Services covered under the plan can be availed at any Maruti Suzuki authorised workshop across India, irrespective of where the package was originally purchased.
The program provides a variety of coverage and service options for owners of private and commercial vehicles, with plans designed to meet different usage needs.