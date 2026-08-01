HUL, Asian Paints, Others Plan Fresh Price Hikes Ahead Of Festive Season

Inflation Pressures Building

Consumer prices in June rose above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target for the first time in nearly a year and a half, pushed up by rising food and fuel costs. The reading stayed within the RBI's tolerance band of 2% to 6%, but price pressures are expected to build further as companies raise prices and a weak monsoon adds to the risk of higher food costs. The RBI expects inflation to average 5.1% in the fiscal year ending March 2027.