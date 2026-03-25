Maruti Suzuki to Scale up Rail-Based Dispatch to 35 Pc by FY31: MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

"In CY 2025, the company set a record by dispatching over 5.85 lakh vehicles through railways. Interestingly, in the past decade, our share of rail mode in outbound logistics has grown exponentially, from 5% in 2016 to 26% in 2025," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said, Further, he said, "We aim to scale up rail-based vehicle dispatches from the current 26% to 35% by FY 2030-31, in line with our commitment to build efficient and sustainable logistics and contribute to India's net-zero ambition." The company's Manesar railway siding is India's largest automobile in-plant railway facility and the second PM GatiShakti in-plant terminal for both the auto industry and the company, after the Gujarat railway siding, the statement said.