  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Maruti suzuki to scale up rail based dispatch to 35 pc by fy31 md ceo hisashi takeuchi

Maruti Suzuki to Scale up Rail-Based Dispatch to 35 Pc by FY31: MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

The company's Manesar in-plant railway siding has reached 1 lakh vehicle dispatches since the start of operations in June 2025, the company said in a statement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maruti Suzuki to Scale up Rail-Based Dispatch to 35 Pc by FY31: MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi
info_icon

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it plans to scale up rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35% by FY31, up from the current 26%.

The company's Manesar in-plant railway siding has reached 1 lakh vehicle dispatches since the start of operations in June 2025, the company said in a statement.

It has resulted in an estimated avoidance of 16,800 metric tonnes CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent), it added.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

"In CY 2025, the company set a record by dispatching over 5.85 lakh vehicles through railways. Interestingly, in the past decade, our share of rail mode in outbound logistics has grown exponentially, from 5% in 2016 to 26% in 2025," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi said, Further, he said, "We aim to scale up rail-based vehicle dispatches from the current 26% to 35% by FY 2030-31, in line with our commitment to build efficient and sustainable logistics and contribute to India's net-zero ambition." The company's Manesar railway siding is India's largest automobile in-plant railway facility and the second PM GatiShakti in-plant terminal for both the auto industry and the company, after the Gujarat railway siding, the statement said.

Related Content
Related Content

Through this in-plant railway siding, the company is servicing 380 cities from 17 hubs via a dedicated hub and spoke model, it added

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×