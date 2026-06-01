On Monday, Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported its highest-ever monthly sales in May, with total dispatches rising 34.76% year-on-year (YoY) to a record 2,42,688 units, up from 1,80,077 units sold during the same month last year.
Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 1,93,535 units, compared to 1,38,690 units a year ago. Exports stood at 41,914 units in May, against 31,219 units last year.
The growth was broad-based across segments. Mini cars, including Alto and S- Presso, rose from 6,776 units last year to 16,275 units in May 2026. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, increased to 81,555 units from 61,960 units last year. The Utility vehicle portfolio remained the strongest-performing contributor, with Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6 clocking 79,267 units, up from 54,899 units in the prior year.
The record follows the carmaker’s reported increase in market share at the beginning of FY27, with 42% compared to the 39% market share the previous year.
In the broader fiscal picture, the May record carries added weight when read against the trends from the previous fiscal year, during which the carmaker reported a decline in consolidated net profit of 6.5% to ₹3,659 crore for Q4 of the previous fiscal year, even as revenue from operations increased 28.2% to ₹52,462.5 crore.
The decline was driven by the increased cost of raw materials, decline in other income, increased tax expenses and mark-to-market impacts during the period.