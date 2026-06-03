JioHotstar's AI Push: 75+ New Hires to Build Entertainment Engine

JioHotstar hires specialists to build AI-native entertainment and media systems.
AI tools accelerate content production and transform storytelling workflows significantly.
Platform aims to personalise content and advertising at massive scale.
JioHotstar is building a comprehensive AI-native entertainment engine by hiring more than 75 specialised professionals. The recruitment drive targets roles in engineering, creative systems, production, automation and platform intelligence.
With this initiative, the company aims to integrate intelligence into every stage of the media value chain, including content creation, discovery and monetisation. The company views artificial intelligence as a foundational technology layer rather than just a tool for workflow enhancement or creative shortcuts. By leveraging India's engineering capabilities and multilingual diversity, the platform intends to create storytelling systems with global relevance.
The company’s strategy is based on the idea that storytelling and technology will eventually operate as a single, integrated capability rather than separate departments. This approach is already being applied to conversational AI systems that allow for multilingual voice and intent-led interactions. These systems are designed to reduce the distance between audience intent and content access across India’s vast linguistic diversity. At the same time, AI-native production systems are beginning to alter the economics and velocity of how content is made.
AI Speeds Content Production
The platform recently demonstrated the potential of these technologies with Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, its first fully AI-generated series. This production was completed three to five times faster than traditional methods through parallelised workflows across ideation, visual generation and post-production. The success of this show reflected the emergence of new production architectures where creative iteration and asset generation happen simultaneously rather than sequentially.
In addition, JioHotstar is creating new job categories such as Visionscapers, Narrative Storytelling Leads, Soundscapers and Creative Technologists to support these advancements. These roles are designed to sit at the intersection of storytelling, generative systems and production orchestration.
The entertainment ecosystem is expected to move away from static content libraries toward living, adaptive systems that evolve with audience behavior. Localisation will become dynamic and real-time, while advertising will shift from simple inventory-led placements to context-aware engagement.
JioHotstar plans to move beyond content volume to focus on how intelligently storytelling systems can be adapted and personalised at scale.