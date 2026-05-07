Opportunity To Shape AI-Native Government In India: ServiceNow Vice Chairman Nick Tzitzon

Elaborating further, he said, "AI is the only way it can be done. We think there's an opportunity to shape AI-native government that will protect the identity of its citizens, and help the people who serve them to get a better outcome for the quality of life at a lower cost to deliver the services." Tzitzon said during his last visit to India, he had seen an "impressive" government job search platform, which enables real-time translation of job descriptions and content into different Indian languages and lauded the Narendra Modi-led government's focus on digital innovation.