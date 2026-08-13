New Tata Sons Chairman Likely To Face ₹29,000 Cr Losses Across Key Bets

The scale is already evident, revenue has crossed ₹1.3 lakh crore, making it the group's fourth-largest company. What is not yet evident is profitability. Semiconductor manufacturing typically demands large upfront spending, long timelines before returns show up, and considerable execution risk, meaning the new chairman inherits a business that will need patience rather than quick fixes. Tata's ambitions in this space also extend into defence, with group companies working on military aircraft and drones, deepening its footprint in strategic manufacturing.