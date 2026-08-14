Deloitte Gets Clean Chit From Sebi Over Zee's Hyderabad Property Row

What Sebi Ruled

In clearing Deloitte, Sebi's order stated, "The complete facts relating to the execution of the 2018 D&A, the absence of authorisation by the Board and the interest of Noticee Nos. 2 and 3 (Goenka and Chandra) in the transaction were not known to Deloitte. The responsibility for determining whether the event was required to be disclosed cannot be shifted upon the statutory auditor. The reliance placed upon the report of Deloitte is also misplaced."