What's Next for Tata Trusts? Noel Tata Shares His Long-Term Vision

Noel Tata said Tata Trusts will focus on creating long-lasting institutions that contribute to India's development.
He outlined plans to expand affordable healthcare, strengthen higher education and improve accountability in philanthropy.
Tata said the guiding principle for the Trusts remains the same: "Do what India needs."
Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has outlined a long-term vision for the organisation, saying it will focus on building institutions, expanding affordable healthcare and strengthening higher education to support India's future development.
Speaking at the IIMBUE Leadership Conclave, organised by the IIM Bangalore Alumni Association, Tata said the philosophy guiding the Trusts has remained unchanged for generations: "Do what India needs."
Reflecting on the legacy of the Tata Group's founders, he said wealth creation was never considered an end in itself but a means to improve the quality of life through nation-building initiatives.
Focus on Institutions, Healthcare
"The founders left their shares in the companies to the Trusts with one message — do good for India. They never said become the biggest company. The companies exist to serve India and improve the quality of life," Tata said.
He added that Tata Trusts now intends to dedicate more resources to building institutions that can benefit future generations, citing organisations such as the Indian Institute of Science, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Tata Memorial Hospital as examples of the Trusts' long-standing contribution.
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On healthcare, Tata said the Trusts are evaluating plans to establish 40 to 50 not-for-profit general hospitals across the country after partnering with the Assam government to set up 17 cancer care centres. He said the objective is to provide the same quality of medical treatment to every patient, regardless of their ability to pay.
Education and Measurable Impact
Tata also stressed the need to expand India's higher education capacity so that more students can access world-class education within the country instead of going abroad.
"There is no reason why India cannot build enough institutions so students who deserve quality education can receive it here instead of going abroad," he said, referring to the Trusts' partnership with IIM Bangalore to establish an undergraduate school.
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Calling for greater accountability in philanthropy, Tata said social organisations should focus on measurable outcomes rather than broad claims of impact. "When someone says we have touched 50,000 or one lakh lives, my first question is, what do you mean by 'touched'? We must define impact and measure the outcomes of every rupee we spend," he said. He added that philanthropic capital can play its biggest role by supporting institutions at an early stage and helping shape their long-term vision and impact.