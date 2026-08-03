What's Next for Tata Trusts? Noel Tata Shares His Long-Term Vision

Calling for greater accountability in philanthropy, Tata said social organisations should focus on measurable outcomes rather than broad claims of impact. "When someone says we have touched 50,000 or one lakh lives, my first question is, what do you mean by 'touched'? We must define impact and measure the outcomes of every rupee we spend," he said. He added that philanthropic capital can play its biggest role by supporting institutions at an early stage and helping shape their long-term vision and impact.