Family Offices Have Become Critical to India’s Capital Markets: Rishabh Mariwala

A

In my head, yes. We grew up in a joint family building in South Bombay. My grandfather, father, uncles, all on different floors of the same building. I've seen all of them work together. So, of course you assume that's your path. I actually wanted it; it wasn't just an external expectation.

When I joined the Kaya [skin-care company] team as a junior member. That is when I realised my father's whole philosophy was that the business should be family-owned but professionally run.

I was very proud of what my father had built. And if you are proud of something, you try to make it part of your identity. But I realised that it was my father’s identity. It is not my identity. That is when the shift happened. And I had to ask myself, ‘what am I doing for me’.