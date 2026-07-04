Wealth Can Be Created in a Generation. Legitimacy Takes Generations: Jahnavi Kumari Mewar

A

The most interesting thing was that the conversations were rarely about money in the conventional sense. They were always about responsibility. My earliest memories are not of returns or valuations. If I was spending too freely, there was a firm conversation about valuing what had been hard-earned.

If you're asking from an investment perspective, I started working for my father as an intern at 16—filing, running errands. By 18, he gave me an official appointment letter. Even then, the conversation was never centered on returns. It was always about three things: preservation first, then the rebuild phase, and most importantly, stewardship of inherited assets.

I grew up hearing our elders speak of assets not just as possessions but as obligations. The lesson was simple: wealth is what remains productive long after we are gone. That is true wealth. Money matters, but reputation, culture and social trust are far more enduring forms of capital. Cultural capital, social capital, reputational capital—these are almost priceless. I was fortunate to grow up in an environment where balance sheets mattered, but legacy mattered more.