Wealth Can Be Created in a Generation. Legitimacy Takes Generations: Jahnavi Kumari Mewar

House Rules
No bets on companies that erode or exploit integrity, values
Opportunistic sectors like realty, and those shaped by structural shifts like tech, energy security
Define risk as permanent loss; no investments in listed markets
How did growing up in a royal household shape your relationship with money?
The most interesting thing was that the conversations were rarely about money in the conventional sense. They were always about responsibility. My earliest memories are not of returns or valuations. If I was spending too freely, there was a firm conversation about valuing what had been hard-earned.
If you're asking from an investment perspective, I started working for my father as an intern at 16—filing, running errands. By 18, he gave me an official appointment letter. Even then, the conversation was never centered on returns. It was always about three things: preservation first, then the rebuild phase, and most importantly, stewardship of inherited assets.
I grew up hearing our elders speak of assets not just as possessions but as obligations. The lesson was simple: wealth is what remains productive long after we are gone. That is true wealth. Money matters, but reputation, culture and social trust are far more enduring forms of capital. Cultural capital, social capital, reputational capital—these are almost priceless. I was fortunate to grow up in an environment where balance sheets mattered, but legacy mattered more.
What did the rebuild phase involve and were you personally a part of it?
Yes, absolutely. Whatever the family has inherited comes loaded with legal encumbrances, family disputes, government complications. These are assets, but they need to be unlocked before they can be monetised.
When I talk about rebuild, I start with consolidation: consolidating from legal encumbrances, resolving family disputes. Then the whole endeavour to commercialise those assets and generate a return from them. Those are the two phases I would call rebuild.
What led you to think about setting up a formal family office?
Because I had been given the privilege of going out into the world, I lived overseas for over 16 years. What I brought back was exposure, knowledge and the realisation that a family office is a more sophisticated structure, a better legal architecture and a more compliant platform.
It allows for systemic resilience in managing all those processes simultaneously, preservation, rebuild, succession and optimising returns, in one consolidated form. That is what a simple investment company, which is what we used to have, could not do.
I see all these functions—wealth creation, preservation, legacy, succession—as quite inseparable. The conventional investment world often treats them as successive stages. In our context, they were simultaneous responsibilities. So, I started a single-family office. We sometimes co-invest alongside like-minded families.
I have little interest in businesses that may generate attractive returns but diminish societal value or erode integrity
Coming from a royal family, are there any constraints on what you invest in?
I would say it creates a quality assurance threshold. Every investor today speaks of ESG [environmental, social and governance guidelines], but historic institutions have practised a version of this for centuries. Our reputation has always been a form of capital.
So yes, there are businesses that may generate attractive financial returns but diminish societal value or exploit/erode cultural integrity or create long-term societal costs. I have very little interest in such opportunities.
We are opportunistic and sector-agnostic—education, real estate and increasingly sectors shaped by structural shifts like technology, energy security and manufacturing. But the bigger filter is values, not sectors.
I believe every family office should have a moral perimeter around their investments. For us, the question is never only whether this can make money. It is also: would we be proud to be associated with this fifty years from now?
In due diligence, we have walked away from opportunities not because of sector but because of people. When you sit with someone long enough, you get a gut sense of what their mindset reflects. That instinct has deterred us more than once. The longer your time horizon, the more ethics become part of your investment strategy.
What shapes your thinking process on risk?
I was perhaps 19 when I started feeling that certain things were not adding up. Economics, macro and micro, global, these have been a passion since school.
Patterns were emerging: shifts, trajectories, self-serving bilateralism over multilateralism. Even a disturbance in the most remote region affects building material costs, food costs, everything. Geopolitics entered our investment framework formally only recently, but the instinct was always there.
I define risk as permanent loss, not volatility. Volatility can sometimes be managed, not permanent loss. That is why we do not invest in listed markets. I do not feel I have sufficient control over what happens there.
Markets price risk through price movements. I define it through irreversible outcomes, which include reputational damage.
Can this damage our reputation? Can it impair strategic flexibility? Can it create dependencies that reduce our future options? These questions come first.
Age has also refined rather than reduced my risk appetite. The most dangerous risks, I find, are often the ones that appear the safest because everyone else is taking them.
Our approach is driven less by asset classes and more by strategic function, growth engines, resilience anchors, inflation hedges, optionality and legacy assets.
Private markets allow exposure to transformative businesses before they become mainstream. Real estate provides stability and tangible value. Beyond that, we are increasingly focused on sectors shaped by structural shifts.
How does your investment philosophy differ from your father's?
My father belonged to a generation that relied on relationships, judgement and intuition developed over decades. That approach remains enormously valuable. But the world has become exponentially more complex, asset classes have multiplied, geopolitical risks have intensified, technology has altered the core of every industry, regulatory environments evolve rapidly. The informal model that worked for a different era needed to be formalised.
If there is a distinction between our approaches, it is more about structure than philosophy. We both value patience, obligation, conviction and integrity. I perhaps place greater emphasis on global macro trends, technological disruption, geopolitical shifts and constructing a systematic portfolio. The principles I inherited; the tools I use are more contemporary.
India is seeing a lot of first-time wealth creators. What can they learn from you about preserving wealth across generations?
What you find, not only in India, but across the world, is that people tend to get a little ahead of themselves. Success on its own is a matter of great honour and pride, especially if it is newer or more recent.
But when families or investment professionals who work for such families get ahead of themselves and forget about attaching importance and value to that achievement and start leading from greed or superficiality, that is a dangerous headspace to be in.
The most important lesson is that ownership of anything is temporary. My ancestors never thought it would be, but it ended up being so. What is permanent is stewardship. Many fortunes disappear because founders spend their lives building assets but not institutions. Wealth can be created in a generation. Legitimacy takes generations.
What history has taught us is that endurance comes from adaptability without losing identity. Our lineage has survived not because it resisted change, but because it continuously reinterpreted its purpose while remaining anchored to its values.
For first-generation wealth creators, I would focus on three things—covenants, succession and purpose. The purpose matters most. It requires a lot of internal reflection, a slow and gradual working out of whether your purpose is aligned with your objectives.
A family without governance eventually becomes just a collection of stakeholders. A family with covenants has a chance of becoming an institution that outlasts any one generation.
What do you think about heritage assets financially?
Heritage assets require a very different lens. Conventional investors ask about asset worth. Stewardship asks: what is lost if this asset disappears? That changes the equation quite dramatically.
Many heritage assets carry cultural, historical and social value that cannot be replicated once destroyed. The challenge, therefore, is not liquidation but activation. How do you make heritage financially sustainable while preserving its authenticity? How do you transform it through custodianship into a living ecosystem that generates value through education, tourism, conservation and community? These questions are often more important to us than valuation metrics.
What does your family office look like a century from now?
A larger balance sheet would always be welcome, of course. But it would not be sufficient. Success, a century from now, would mean that the institutions associated with this family remain respected, relevant and of genuine benefit to society. It would mean that heritage was preserved but never made static. It would mean that capital was deployed responsibly, and that future generations inherited not just wealth but a profound sense of purpose.
Every generation receives a legacy and leaves one, regardless of lineage or business success. The measure of success is whether what we pass forward is stronger than what we received. That is the true mandate of a family office rooted in centuries rather than quarters.