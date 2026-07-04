Family Offices Compete with VCs at Entry. They Win at Exit, says SSV’s Shrishti Sahu

A

My path was deliberately different from how most second- or third- generation people enter. My father's view was firm: earn your experience outside, prove yourself in industry and only then contribute to what the family has built.

I studied at Warwick, took a dual degree in engineering and business management, and came back wanting to be in technology, not in the legacy businesses.

My first company gave artisans in rural communities a platform to sell online. It became a fintech, Aqaya, which ran from 2013 to 2017 and was acquired by one of the NBFCs [non-banking financial companies] we had worked with.

After that I joined Lumis Partners, a $250mn fund, and was then headhunted to lead Meta's start-up initiatives across South Asia. By December 2019, I had built enough credibility outside the family's shadow to step in. Only then did I go full time into the family office.