The Chandrasekaran Decade: How N Chandrasekaran Rewired the Tata Group

To streamline the management and prepare for the next phase of growth, Chandrasekaran implemented a strategy that he called 3S- Simplify, Synergise and Scale. Through Simplify- he consolidated the group companies’ diversified operations into single entities by merging some subsidiaries and exiting some businesses that were not part of the core business. Through Synergise- he brought separate companies closer to complement each other’s business. And through Scale- he leveraged the Tata Group's immense capital power to grow the emerging businesses, doubled down on mature businesses, and bet big on the emerging opportunities.