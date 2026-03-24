Groww Promoters Pledge ₹302Cr Shares to Aditya Birla Capital for ‘Personal’ Use

Pledge Details

The pledges were created on March 13 and executed on March 20, with Aditya Birla Capital acting as the lender. Based on the stock’s closing price of ₹161.2 on the day of execution, the pledged shares are valued at approximately ₹302.3 crore. While the company has not issued a public statement on the development, filings indicate that the pledges were made for “personal” purposes.