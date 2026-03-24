Groww Promoters Pledge ₹302Cr Shares to Aditya Birla Capital for ‘Personal’ Use

Three promoter entities of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd) have pledged 1.88 crore shares
The pledge, worth approximately ₹302 crore, was made to Aditya Birla Capital
The transaction was executed on March 20, 2026, following the shares' listing in late 2025
Promoter group entities of Groww have pledged shares worth about ₹302 crore to Aditya Birla Capital, according to recent exchange filings. The move marks a notable financial development by insiders just months after the company’s public listing.
The pledges involve three entities, Mufasa, Thousand Oaks Trust, and Fortune First Trust, each of which has pledged 62.5 lakh shares, taking the total to 1.88 crore shares.
Pledge Details
The pledges were created on March 13 and executed on March 20, with Aditya Birla Capital acting as the lender. Based on the stock’s closing price of ₹161.2 on the day of execution, the pledged shares are valued at approximately ₹302.3 crore. While the company has not issued a public statement on the development, filings indicate that the pledges were made for “personal” purposes.
These promoter-linked entities are associated with Groww’s cofounders, including Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh. As of the December 2025 quarter, the promoter group collectively held about 27.8% stake in the company, with the remaining 72.2% owned by public shareholders.
The pledging of promoter shares is typically closely monitored by investors, as it can indicate liquidity needs or strategic financial planning by insiders.
Groww’s Market Performance
The development comes shortly after Groww’s strong market debut in November 2025, when it raised $754 million at a valuation of $6.9 billion. The stock listed above its issue price and has since appreciated significantly, currently trading around ₹162, reflecting sustained investor interest and a market capitalisation exceeding ₹1 lakh crore.
Strategically, Groww has been expanding beyond its core broking business into asset management. In January 2026, it agreed to sell a 23% stake in its asset management arm to State Street Investment Management for about ₹580 crore, valuing the unit at roughly ₹2,500 crore.
This represents a sharp increase from its acquisition cost in 2023 and highlights the company’s focus on building a diversified financial services platform.
On the financial front, Groww continues to report revenue growth, with operating revenue rising 25% year-on-year to ₹1,216 crore in Q3 FY26. However, profits declined due to a high base effect. The share pledge adds another dimension to the company’s evolving financial and strategic trajectory.