Groww Shares Fall Again On STT Hike on F&O, Down Nearly 12% in Two Session

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal to hike STT on futures by 150% has raised fears of a volume slump in the F&O segment

Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Groww Shares Fall
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Groww shares fell 6.5% on Monday, February 2, trading near ₹160

  • STT hike on derivatives in Union Budget 2026 triggered the sell-off

  • Securities Transaction Tax on futures increased from 0.02% to 0.05%.

  • Options premium tax rose to 0.15%, significantly raising costs for retail traders

Online brokerage platform Groww’s shares fell about 6.5% on Monday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) in her Union Budget 2026 speech.

Groww’s parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, opened at ₹167 on Monday, down slightly from its previous close of ₹168.10, and slid to an intraday low of ₹157. By around 1:15 pm, the stock was trading near ₹159.9.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Notably, markets were open on Sunday for a special trading session as the Union Budget was presented, during which Groww’s shares had already slumped 13.85% to an intraday low of ₹152.52 following the tax announcement.

How a Surprise STT Hike Triggered a Market Rout, Eroding ₹9.72 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth

BY Vikash Tripathi

Budget Proposes STT Hike on F&O

Under the Budget 2026 proposals, the securities transaction tax on futures contracts will be increased to 0.05% from 0.02%. The STT on options premiums will rise to 0.15% from 0.10%, while the levy on exercised options will be hiked to 0.15% from 0.125%.

Together, these changes significantly raise trading costs for derivatives investors and could weigh on volumes in a segment that has seen explosive growth in recent years.

With futures and options accounting for a substantial share of revenues for stock exchanges and retail brokerages, the sector is expected to feel the impact of the policy shift sharply.

Addressing the media during the post-Budget press conference, Sitharaman said the move was aimed at curbing “high speculation” and reducing losses among small retail investors.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - null
Budget 2026 Reactions LIVE: Tighter Crypto Compliance Welcomed, But Tax Structure Needs Rethink, Says CoinSwitch Co-founder

BY Outlook Business Desk

Sensex, Nifty Fall

The broader market also reacted negatively to the STT hike. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 fell nearly 2% on Sunday, during the special trading session. At the close, the BSE Sensex dropped 1.88% to 80,722.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 1.96% to settle at 24,825.45.

Broader indices remained under pressure as well. The BSE MidCap Select Index fell 1.71% to 16,525.92, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index slid 2.75% to 7,447.95. Overall, the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies declined by ₹9.72 lakh crore to ₹450.15 lakh crore.

Published At:
Tags

