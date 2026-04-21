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Why Groww Shares Are Rallying: Q4 Profit Surge, Strong Volumes & More

Stock hits 52-week high as strong Q4 earnings and heavy volumes lift sentiment; revenue rises 88%, margins expand sharply

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Satyam Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Groww
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Groww shares jump 10%, hit ₹216 52-week high

  • Q4 profit surges 122%, revenue rises 88%, margins expand to 62%

  • Stock gains 38% YTD, strong volumes signal rising investor interest

Shares of Groww, operated by parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, surged over 10% on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of ₹216.25, following strong March quarter earnings.

The rally was supported by strong buying interest, with trading volumes crossing 150 million shares across exchanges in early trade, indicating heightened investor participation.

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1 April 2026

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The company reported a 122.06% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹686.35 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with ₹309.08 crore in the same period last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 87.93% YoY to ₹1,505.36 crore, while EBITDA surged 141.78% to ₹939 crore. Margins expanded significantly to 62.35% from 48.47%, reflecting strong operating leverage and increased platform activity.

Groww shares have seen a sharp rally in recent sessions, gaining around 38.5% year-to-date in 2026 and about 35% over the past one month. The stock has also risen nearly 10% in the last five trading sessions.

The stock had earlier touched a 52-week low of ₹112 in November 2025 and has since rebounded strongly, taking the company’s market capitalisation to around ₹1.34 lakh crore.

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Groww Reports Strong Q4, Profit Jumps 122%, Margins Expand

BY Outlook Business Desk

IPO Proceeds Utilisation Under Watch

Following its listing in November 2025, the company has utilised about 36% of its fresh issue proceeds. Of the ₹1,060 crore raised through the fresh issue, around ₹371 crore has been deployed so far, while nearly ₹645 crore remains unutilised as of FY26-end.

A significant portion of the utilised funds is around ₹85 crore—has been allocated towards the margin trading facility (MTF) business, while ₹67 crore has been used for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

As per Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, companies with fresh issue sizes above ₹100 crore are required to appoint a monitoring agency to track the utilisation of proceeds. The agency submits periodic reports until at least 95% of the funds are deployed.

Groww's IPO had raised ₹6,632 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares worth ₹5,572 crore.

The strong earnings performance and sustained user activity have reinforced investor confidence, driving the stock to fresh highs despite partial utilisation of IPO proceeds.

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