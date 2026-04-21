Why Groww Shares Are Rallying: Q4 Profit Surge, Strong Volumes & More

Groww shares jump 10%, hit ₹216 52-week high
Q4 profit surges 122%, revenue rises 88%, margins expand to 62%
Stock gains 38% YTD, strong volumes signal rising investor interest
Shares of Groww, operated by parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, surged over 10% on Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of ₹216.25, following strong March quarter earnings.
The rally was supported by strong buying interest, with trading volumes crossing 150 million shares across exchanges in early trade, indicating heightened investor participation.
The company reported a 122.06% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹686.35 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with ₹309.08 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 87.93% YoY to ₹1,505.36 crore, while EBITDA surged 141.78% to ₹939 crore. Margins expanded significantly to 62.35% from 48.47%, reflecting strong operating leverage and increased platform activity.
Groww shares have seen a sharp rally in recent sessions, gaining around 38.5% year-to-date in 2026 and about 35% over the past one month. The stock has also risen nearly 10% in the last five trading sessions.
The stock had earlier touched a 52-week low of ₹112 in November 2025 and has since rebounded strongly, taking the company’s market capitalisation to around ₹1.34 lakh crore.
IPO Proceeds Utilisation Under Watch
Following its listing in November 2025, the company has utilised about 36% of its fresh issue proceeds. Of the ₹1,060 crore raised through the fresh issue, around ₹371 crore has been deployed so far, while nearly ₹645 crore remains unutilised as of FY26-end.
A significant portion of the utilised funds is around ₹85 crore—has been allocated towards the margin trading facility (MTF) business, while ₹67 crore has been used for inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.
As per Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations, companies with fresh issue sizes above ₹100 crore are required to appoint a monitoring agency to track the utilisation of proceeds. The agency submits periodic reports until at least 95% of the funds are deployed.
Groww's IPO had raised ₹6,632 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares worth ₹5,572 crore.
The strong earnings performance and sustained user activity have reinforced investor confidence, driving the stock to fresh highs despite partial utilisation of IPO proceeds.