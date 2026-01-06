Motilal Oswal Initiates Buy on Groww Parent Billionbrains with ₹185 Target Price

Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on Groww with a "Buy" rating
Groww holds a dominant 26.8% market share of NSE active clients
Revenue projected to double by FY28, supported by a 66% EBITDA margin expansion
Motilal Oswal has started coverage on Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the holding company behind retail broker Groww, with a “Buy” rating and a one-year target price of ₹185, about 19% above current levels. The brokerage calls Groww a key beneficiary of India’s rising retail-investor base and says the company is well placed to compound earnings as it deepens product penetration and monetises more affluent customers.
The note highlights Groww’s rapid scale-up. From a zero-revenue mutual fund distributor, Groww has become the country’s largest retail broking platform by NSE active clients, holding a 26.8% share as of November 2025, roughly nine percentage points ahead of the next competitor.
Motilal Oswal points out that Groww’s revenue base tripled between FY23 and FY25, and the brokerage forecasts revenue to roughly double again over FY25–28 as new, higher-margin products roll out.
Groww Expected Financials
The analysts expect Groww’s revenue mix to diversify meaningfully. Broking’s share of total revenues is projected to fall from 85% in FY25 to about 67% by FY28 as margin trading, commodities, lending against securities and wealth management scale. The Fisdom acquisition is singled out as an accelerant for the wealth business, opening advisory and managed-product channels that are expected to contribute materially by FY28. Motilal Oswal also expects operating leverage to lift margins, forecasting EBITDA margins rising from about 59% in FY25 to near 66% by FY28.
The initiation rests on a structural under-penetration thesis for India’s capital markets. Demat penetration is still low (around 14% versus about 62% in the US), leaving a large addressable retail pool. The brokerage notes strong secular trends, rising cash ADTO and expanding derivatives activity historically, that favour low-cost, tech-first brokers. It also observes that Groww’s affluent cohort is growing faster than the platform average, which should improve monetisation per user over time.
Model Strengths
Motilal Oswal details execution strengths: a low-cost, technology-led model that supports rapid product expansion while protecting margins, and room for improved cash yields and deeper product penetration (for example, more trading in derivatives and margin products). These operational levers, the note argues, underpin the bullish earnings and valuation case.
The report does flag clear risks. Regulatory shocks to derivatives and leverage products, intensifying competition from incumbent brokers and new entrants, or any deterioration in user engagement or monetisation could hurt volumes and economics. Execution risk is also highlighted for the wealth-management push, where distribution quality, compliance and advisor capability will matter. Changes to rules on trading incentives or leverage could materially alter the outlook.
High Conviction on Groww
In short, Motilal Oswal frames Groww as a high-conviction play on India’s retailisation of capital markets: acquire users cheaply via a slick digital experience, expand product depth, capture more wallet share among wealthier cohorts, and convert scale into superior margins. The brokerage’s buy rating and ₹185 target assume robust revenue growth, margin expansion through operating leverage, and successful diversification beyond core broking.