Motilal Oswal Initiates Buy on Groww Parent Billionbrains with ₹185 Target Price

Groww Expected Financials

The analysts expect Groww’s revenue mix to diversify meaningfully. Broking’s share of total revenues is projected to fall from 85% in FY25 to about 67% by FY28 as margin trading, commodities, lending against securities and wealth management scale. The Fisdom acquisition is singled out as an accelerant for the wealth business, opening advisory and managed-product channels that are expected to contribute materially by FY28. Motilal Oswal also expects operating leverage to lift margins, forecasting EBITDA margins rising from about 59% in FY25 to near 66% by FY28.