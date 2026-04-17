Aditya Birla Housing Finance Raises ₹2,750 Cr from Indriya via Stake Sale

Aditya Birla Capital on Friday said its housing finance subsidiary has raised Rs 2,750 crore by selling 14.29 per cent stake to Indriya Ltd, an arm of PE investor Advent International.
In a regulatory filing, Aditya Birla Capital said that Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd (ABHFL) has ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Aditya Birla Capital now holds 85.505 per cent of the equity share capital of ABHFL.
The board of directors of ABHFL, on April 17, approved the allotment of 12.32 crore equity shares at Rs 223.12 apiece to Indriya Ltd, one of the entities of Advent International, L.P., by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis, it said.
Indriya now holds 14.285 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of ABHFL.
Revenue and net worth of ABHFL in FY 2024-25 were Rs 2,655.18 crore and Rs 3,783.06 crore, respectively.
Shares of Aditya Birla Capital were trading at Rs 339.05, up 0.25 per cent from the previous close, on the BSE.