The Export-Import Bank of India on Friday reported a 32% jump in its net profit in FY26 at ₹4,273 crore.
The city-headquartered bank had posted a net profit of ₹3,243 crore in the year-ago period.
Total business of the lender increased 13.31% during the recently concluded fiscal year to ₹4.50 lakh crore, while the net loan portfolio was up by nearly 12% at ₹2.07 lakh crore, according to a statement.
The bank reported a sharp improvement in its asset quality, with the gross non performing assets ratio improving 1.14% to 0.57%.
The bank raised resources amounting to ₹65,315 crore in rupees and foreign currency resources of $2.17 billion-equivalent in FY26, the statement said.
To help Indian exporters, it has a portfolio of 307 lines of credit with credit commitments aggregating $27.25 billion, which are at various stages of implementation, the statement said.
It extended ₹1,50,911 crore in FY26 for building export capacities, enhancing export competitiveness and supporting globalisation efforts of Indian companies.
The corporate loan book recorded a growth of 13% during the year, while maintaining strong asset quality. It supported 142 project export contracts valued at ₹69,607 crore in 49 countries, it said.