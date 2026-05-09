Ashok Leyland's Ex-MD & CEO Vipin Sondhi Elected On Daimler Truck Supervisory Board

Sondhi, along with Wayne Eyre, Claudia Nemat and Britta Seeger, was elected as a new supervisory board member on the shareholder representative side of Daimler Truck after the conclusion of the 2026 annual general meeting of the company on May 6, 2026, according to information available on the truck maker's website