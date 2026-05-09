Former Managing Director & CEO of Ashok Leyland, Vipin Sondhi, has been elected to the supervisory board of Germany's Daimler Truck AG, in one of the rare instances of an Indian executive being considered for such a position at a global automotive major.
Sondhi, along with Wayne Eyre, Claudia Nemat and Britta Seeger, was elected as a new supervisory board member on the shareholder representative side of Daimler Truck after the conclusion of the 2026 annual general meeting of the company on May 6, 2026, according to information available on the truck maker's website.
Their election "further strengthens the board's collective expertise, particularly in the areas of key global growth markets, digital transformation, and global industrial leadership", it said.
Born in the capital, Sondhi has 37 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, including 21 years as Managing Director & CEO. In 2019, he joined Ashok Leyland as MD & CEO, where he ended his operational career in 2021.
Prior to that, he was the MD & CEO of JCB India from 2006 to 2019. From 1993 to 2005, he worked at Tecumseh India, serving as MD & CEO from 2000 to 2005.
He began his professional career in 1984 with the Escorts Group and held positions at Shriram Honda Power Equipment and Tata Iron & Steel Company.
Sodhi is also a board member of listed entities in India -- Triveni Turbine Ltd, Blue Star Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd.
He is also the Chairperson of the National Board for Quality Promotion of the Quality Council of India..