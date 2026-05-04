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BHEL Q4 Net Profit Jumps Two-Fold To ₹1,290 Crore

It had reported a net profit of ₹504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing

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BHEL Q4 Net Profit Jumps Two-Fold To ₹1,290 Crore
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State-owned BHEL on Monday posted a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,290.47 crore during the quarter ended March 31, supported by growth in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of ₹504.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter, its total income surged to ₹12,553.50 crore from ₹9,142.64 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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For the entire FY26, the company's net profit jumped to ₹1,600.26 crore from ₹533.90 crore in the year ago.

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The board of the company also approved a final dividend of ₹1.40 per share of ₹2 each for the fiscal ended March 31, 2026. BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

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