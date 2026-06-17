From $600 Loan to $2.7 Bn Sale: The Rise and Fall of Pizza Hut

How It All Started

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 when brothers Dan and Frank Carney borrowed $600 from their mother to open a small pizza restaurant near Wichita State University in Kansas. The name came from a practical limitation as the building's sign could fit only eight letters. The brothers had no formal restaurant experience but relied on word-of-mouth marketing and free pizza samples to draw in customers, particularly students. Within a year, they had opened additional locations and launched the company's first franchise.