Flipkart Targets August 15 Food Delivery Launch in Bengaluru With Lower Commissions

Flipkart is set to launch its food delivery service in Bengaluru as early as August 15.
The company is offering restaurants commissions of around 10%, lower than those charged by existing platforms.
The service will run on ONDC and is expected to be rolled out in phases before expanding to other cities.
Flipkart is likely to launch its food delivery service in Bengaluru as early as August 15, according to a Moneycontrol report, marking the company's formal entry into a market dominated by Zomato and Swiggy.
The Walmart-owned company has reportedly begun onboarding restaurants across Bengaluru and is carrying out operational readiness exercises ahead of the planned rollout, the report said, citing multiple restaurant partners familiar with the development.
The launch timeline comes weeks after Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the company would enter the food delivery business through a phased rollout, starting with a limited user base before expanding further.
Lower Commissions to Attract Restaurants
According to the report , Flipkart is offering restaurants a commission of around 10%, significantly lower than the roughly 16-30% typically charged by existing food delivery platforms.
The company is building its food delivery business on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) instead of creating a closed marketplace. This is expected to help it expand its presence while offering restaurants a lower-cost alternative.
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The report added that Flipkart plans to offer the service through both its main app and a dedicated food delivery app.
Competition in Food Delivery Set to Intensify
Restaurant owners told the publication that Flipkart has already started signing up merchants and preparing for the Bengaluru launch. The initial rollout is expected to remain limited to the city before expanding to other markets.
Last month, Kalyan Krishnamurthy had said Flipkart would first test the product with a limited group of users, gather customer feedback and refine the service before scaling it, similar to the company's approach with Flipkart Minutes.
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Flipkart's entry comes at a time when competition in food delivery is heating up. Rapido's Ownly has already entered the market with a low-commission model for restaurants, while Zomato and Swiggy continue to dominate the segment. With another well-funded player joining the space, pricing and commission structures are expected to come under greater pressure.