Coal India's July Supplies Hit Record High at 64.19 MT, Up 18.38% YoY

Coal India reported an 8.44% rise in coal production and an 18.38% jump in supplies in July.
The company achieved its highest-ever coal offtake for the month, with supplies touching 64.19 MT.
Coal dispatches to both the power and non-regulated sectors increased, while overburden removal also showed strong growth.
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) reported an 8.44% year-on-year (YoY) rise in coal production to 50.36 million tonnes (MT) in July, while coal supplies increased 18.38% to 64.19 MT, the company's highest-ever coal offtake for the month.
The previous highest July coal supply stood at 60.5 MT, achieved in FY25. The company said the latest performance reflects strong operational execution and sustained demand from key consumer sectors.
CIL also said its cumulative coal supplies during the first four months of FY27 (April-July) rose 6.9% to 262.04 MT, the highest-ever volume supplied during the corresponding period. The previous record of 259.4 MT was achieved in FY25.
Power Sector Drives Record Dispatches
Coal supplies to the power sector, the company's largest consumer segment, rose 18% to 49.77 MT in July from 42.35 MT in the same month last year.
Dispatches to the non-regulated sector also posted healthy growth, increasing 21% to 14.42 MT from 11.89 MT a year earlier, reflecting demand from industries outside the power sector.
The company said the strong July performance followed another record month in June, when it supplied 65.95 MT of coal, its highest-ever dispatch for the month. According to CIL, a demand-responsive inventory optimisation strategy helped maintain a comfortable balance between production and supplies.
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Production Momentum Continues
Coal India said it maintained healthy production growth despite heavy rainfall affecting mining operations across several regions.
The company also reported a significant improvement in overburden (OB) removal, a key mining activity that supports future coal production. OB removal increased 21.11% YoY to 120.35 million cubic metres (MCuM) in July from 99.36 MCuM a year earlier.
During the April-July period, overburden removal rose 2.85% to 625.02 MCuM. The company said removing soil and rock covering coal seams is a critical step in opencast mining, helping improve access to coal reserves and support sustained production in the months ahead.