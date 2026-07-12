Meet Vinod Khosla, Tech Billionaire Behind NFL's Costliest Sale

Vinod and Neeru Khosla are buying the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion, the highest price ever paid for an NFL team.
Khosla is a venture capitalist who co-founded Sun Microsystems and later launched Khosla Ventures.
The sale, backed by Paul Allen's estate, will send proceeds to charity along with the Trail Blazers' 2025 sale.
Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla and his wife, Neeru Khosla, are set to become the new owners of the Seattle Seahawks, after a family-led group agreed to buy the NFL franchise for $9.6 billion, the highest price ever paid for a team in the league. NFL owners are expected to vote on approving the sale on August 26, with Neeru Khosla serving as the controlling owner.
In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Vinod Khosla said they were honoured to become the next stewards of the Seahawks and looked forward to building on the legacy created by late owner Paul Allen, while earning the trust of the organisation and its fans.
Who Is Vinod Khosla
Vinod Khosla is a prominent venture capitalist and the founder of Khosla Ventures. In 1982, he cofounded computer hardware company Sun Microsystems along with Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy. Four years later, he joined venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, where he spent the next 18 years before launching his own firm, Khosla Ventures, in 2004.
According to Forbes, Khosla has a real-time net worth of $13.7 billion, placing him at rank 217 on the publication's list of the world's richest people. He is also a limited partner in the San Francisco 49ers.
Khosla built his fortune through early venture capital investments in networking, software and alternative energy technologies. He ranked 10th on the 2026 Forbes list of America's Greatest Innovators and 14th on Forbes' inaugural list of "America's Most Successful Living Immigrants." He also topped the 2026 Midas List, marking his 19th appearance on the ranking.
Khosla Ventures, the Silicon Valley firm where Khosla serves as Managing Director, is known for backing experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics. After closing a $122 billion funding round, it became the first venture firm to invest in OpenAI, valued at $852 billion as of March 2026.
The $9.6 billion valuation for the Seahawks marks a sharp rise from the $194 million Paul Allen paid to acquire the team in 1997, nearly 50 times the original purchase price. It ranks behind only the $10 billion sale of the Los Angeles Lakers in June 2025 as the highest valuation for an American professional sports franchise.
The Seahawks are being sold by the estate of Paul Allen, who died in 2018, with his sister Jody Allen overseeing the trust as executor. Proceeds from the sale, along with the $4 billion sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in March 2025, will be donated to charity, bringing the combined total for philanthropic causes to $13.6 billion.