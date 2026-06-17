Pizza Hut Gets New Owners as Yum! Completes a $2.7 Billion Sale

Yum! Brands is selling Pizza Hut to LongRange Capital and Yum China in two transactions worth $2.7 billion.
Pizza Hut split into two deals, LongRange buys global business and Yum China takes China unit
The decision follows November 2025 review; deals expected to close in Q3 2026 pending approval
Yum! Brands has agreed to sell Pizza Hut in a major restructuring move worth $2.7 billion, as the company shifts its attention toward stronger-performing brands and shareholder value creation through capital returns.
The deal splits Pizza Hut into two transactions. Operations outside Mainland China will go to private equity firm LongRange Capital for about $1.5 billion, while Yum China Holdings will acquire the China business for nearly $1.2 billion.
The company said the decision follows a strategic review that began in November 2025 and the transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other conditions.
Chris Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands, said the move will help the company simplify its structure and focus on long-term growth opportunities across its portfolio. He said “these transactions enable Yum! to be a more focused company that continues to leverage scale, technology and talent and deliver sustained value for our stakeholders.”
Pizza Hut Divestment
Yum! said the divestment is aimed at sharpening its brand focus while unlocking capital for reinvestment and shareholder returns. The company sees stronger potential in its remaining portfolio and plans to streamline operations after years of mixed performance at Pizza Hut.
The company expects about $2.3 billion in net proceeds after taxes, fees and adjustments. It also flagged a possible additional $75 million earn-out linked to performance targets through 2030.
Yum! further estimated around $85 million in one-time separation expenses as it completes the operational split and reporting changes.
Once the transaction closes, Pizza Hut will no longer appear as a separate reporting segment in Yum!’s financial statements, marking a structural shift in its reporting model.
The board has also approved an additional $4 billion share buyback programme, signalling a stronger push to return capital directly to shareholders in the coming years.
Yum! will continue to support Pizza Hut’s transition through its Byte by Yum technology platform and selected corporate services to ensure operational continuity during the separation phase.
The company also confirmed continued collaboration with Yum China, including incentives designed to accelerate growth at KFC China and support Taco Bell expansion plans in Mainland China.
Market Reaction India
Globally, Yum! Brands operates more than 63,000 restaurants across 155 countries through KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill, maintaining a large international footprint despite the divestment.
In India, the announcement triggered mild pressure on franchise-linked stocks. Sapphire Foods India declined in early trade, while Devyani International also slipped as investors reacted to the global restructuring news.
Together, these operators run over 2,000 outlets across KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in the country, making India an important franchise market for Yum’s brands.
The company is expected to provide further clarity on financial impact and revised 2026 outlook during its earnings call scheduled for July 30, 2026, where investors will track the full effect of the divestment.