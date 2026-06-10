Employee Emails, Meetings, Chats: Cognizant's AI Uncovers $200 Mn Sales Pipeline

Cognizant said its AI-led system has generated about $200 million in incremental sales pipeline.
The company expects the figure to reach $1 billion by the end of the year.
The platform analyses signals from across the organisation to identify sales opportunities and project risks.
Cognizant has generated about $200 million in incremental sales pipeline by using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse employee interactions across emails, meetings, chats and other internal systems, according to comments made by Chief Executive Ravi Kumar at the company's AI Forum last week.
The global IT major said the initiative is part of its broader "context engineering" strategy, which seeks to organise business knowledge and customer insights across the company to help identify new revenue opportunities and improve decision-making.
“At this point of time, we roughly have $200 million of pipeline generated incrementally through this extraordinary effort of doing a sprawl on the systems, emails, meetings, chats, everything else and generating it", Kumar said.
He added, “By the end of the year, we think this is going to be a $1 billion pipeline just by listening to conversations of our clients and extracting the tribal knowledge to create some insights.”
Turning Organisational Knowledge Into Revenue
The platform, developed with Workfabric, a startup co-founded by Rohan Murty, creates what Cognizant describes as digital representations of customer accounts by combining information from sales, delivery, support, finance and other functions.
The AI system analyses those signals to identify business opportunities that may not emerge through traditional sales channels. In one example shared by the company, the platform detected that a client was looking to reduce engineering and quality assurance costs, prompting a recommendation for a targeted service offering.
The company said the technology can also identify potential project issues before they escalate by analysing information gathered from teams working on customer accounts across different geographies.
Broader AI Push
The initiative comes as IT services companies increasingly look beyond productivity gains from generative AI and focus on generating new revenue streams through AI-led solutions.
Cognizant has been expanding its AI investments under its recently announced transformation programme, Project Leap, which aims to reshape the company's operating model through AI integration, platform investments and workforce upskilling.
The company currently has more than 5,000 AI engagements underway and says nearly 40% of its code is now AI-assisted. Cognizant has also announced the acquisition of Astreya for about $600 million to strengthen its AI infrastructure and data centre capabilities.
Beyond sales, Cognizant said the platform is also being used internally to match employees to projects based on their actual work experience and contributions, rather than relying only on resumes and skills databases.