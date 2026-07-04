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HDFC Bank Q1: Loan Book Crosses ₹30 Lakh Cr as Deposits Rise 15%

HDFC Bank reported double-digit growth in advances and deposits, with its loan book crossing the Rs 30 lakh crore mark

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Published At:
Published At:
HDFC Bank
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • HDFC Bank's gross advances rose 15.4% YoY to Rs 30.61 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, while advances under management reached Rs 31.27 lakh crore.

  • Total deposits increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 31.71 lakh crore, with CASA deposits growing 9.4% to Rs 10.26 lakh crore.

  • The quarter saw key management changes, including Rajiv Kumar taking over as part-time non-executive chairman and Puneet Sharma being appointed CFO-designate

HDFC Bank reported a 15.4% year-on-year rise in gross advances for the April-June quarter of FY27, reflecting continued growth in its loan book despite a challenging operating environment.

According to the bank's quarterly business update, gross advances stood at Rs 30.61 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 26.53 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The bank's period-end advances under management reached Rs 31.27 lakh crore, marking a 12.4% increase from Rs 27.82 lakh crore a year earlier, according to an Economic Times report.

On the liabilities side, HDFC Bank reported strong deposit mobilisation during the quarter. Period-end deposits rose 14.7% year-on-year to Rs 31.71 lakh crore, up from Rs 27.64 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025.

The lender also witnessed growth in its low-cost deposit base. Current Account Savings Account (CASA) deposits stood at approximately Rs 10.26 lakh crore at the end of the quarter, registering a 9.4% increase from around Rs 9.37 lakh crore a year ago.

CASA deposits remain a key indicator of a bank's funding strength as they provide relatively low-cost sources of capital.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private-sector lender by market capitalisation, is currently valued at over Rs 12.34 lakh crore.

The bank's shares closed at Rs 801.05 on Friday. The stock gained about 1% over the past week and 6% over the past month. However, it remains 19% lower so far in 2026 and has declined 7% over the past three years, although it has delivered a return of more than 8% over the last five years.

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Management Rejig

The quarter also saw significant leadership changes at the bank. Former part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in March, a move that triggered a sharp selloff in HDFC Bank shares.

In his resignation letter, Chakraborty said, "Certain happenings and practices within the bank that I have observed over the last two years are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision."

Following his departure, the bank appointed former IAS officer and ex-Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as its part-time non-executive chairman.

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Separately, the board named Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate effective September 1. He will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on December 1. The bank also appointed Jigar Shah, currently Managing Director and Head of Compliance at KKR's local subsidiary, as its General Counsel.

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