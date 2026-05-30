Delhi HC imposes ₹30 Lakh Fine on Google Over Use of Hindware Trademark for AdWords

Justice Mini Pushkarna, while dealing with two lawsuits by Hindware Ltd, held that the use of trademarks as keywords amounted to "unfair advantage" under the Trademarks Act and restrained Google LLC and Google India from using 'Hindware' or 'Hindware Sanitaryware', 'Hindware Sanitary' or 'Hindware Sanitaryware India' as part of advertising keywords for its platform.