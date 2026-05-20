Central Bank of India to Open 150 Branches, Recruit About 1,400 Officers in FY27: MD

CFSL, which is in the trusteeship business, is actually a core strength of this organisation, he said, adding, "We are working with our team members so that these subsidiaries can really achieve their potential. We are confident decent growth in these subsidiaries would be visible with the changes made this year." In a bid to expand international banking business, Central Bank of India is all set to operationalise IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City in Gandhinagar in the first week of next month.