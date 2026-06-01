The government has appointed Brajesh Kumar Singh as Managing Director of Bengaluru-based Canara Bank.
Singh, who is serving as Executive Director of Indian Bank, will succeed K Satyanarayana Raju superannuated in December 2025.
The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Singh as MD and CEO with effect from date of assumption of the post till date of attaining the age of superannuation that is April 30, 2029, sources said.
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) had in December recommended Singh for the post of MD and CEO in December 2025.