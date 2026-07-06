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Mcap of 6 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Surges ₹1 Lakh Cr; Airtel, Bajaj Fin Top Winners

Markets ended the week on a firm footing, supported by resilient domestic macroeconomic indicators, healthy GST collections and improving industrial activity

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Mcap of 6 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Surges ₹1 Lakh Cr; Airtel, Bajaj Fin Top Winners
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  • Six of India’s top ten most valued companies added nearly ₹1 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week as equities rallied.

  • Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance led the surge, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, LIC and Hindustan Unilever also gained.

  • The rise came amid upbeat domestic indicators and expectations of a more accommodative global monetary stance.

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹1 lakh crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest gainers, amid a largely positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 663.44 points, or 0.86%, and the NSE Nifty rose 214.85 points, or 0.89%.

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Markets ended the week on a firm footing, supported by resilient domestic macroeconomic indicators, healthy GST collections and improving industrial activity, Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

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"Expectations of a more accommodative global monetary policy following softer-than-expected US labour market data further strengthened investor sentiment," he added.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹36,529.21 crore to ₹11,63,877.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bajaj Finance added ₹33,059.83 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,43,141.36 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation surged ₹16,084.29 crore to ₹10,11,695.03 crore, and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed ₹8,601.99 crore to ₹5,44,139.55 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank rallied ₹7,664.89 crore to ₹12,33,646.33 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever edged higher by ₹6,461.38 crore to ₹5,17,086.30 crore.

However, the mcap of Larsen & Toubro tumbled ₹26,572.2 crore to ₹5,53,978.63 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries eroded by ₹18,945.56 crore to ₹17,64,981.36 crore, and that of State Bank of India (SBI) declined by ₹4,846.08 crore to 49,59,891.92 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dipped by 41,031.15 crore to ₹7,57,175.27 crore.

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Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

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