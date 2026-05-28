Central Bank of India Well-Positioned to Surpass ₹5,000 Cr Profit in FY27: MD

With these initiatives, Kumar said, "I am fully confident that in the coming years, the Central Bank of India is going to play a very important role in the Indian economy." He further said the Central Bank of India plans to open 150 branches across the country and also increase its headcount by about 1,400 during the ongoing fiscal to meet its growth target. The bank currently has 4,585 branches across all 28 states and six of the seven Union Territories.