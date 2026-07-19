BPCL Bets Big on Premium LPG as Quick Delivery Competition Intensifies

BPCL has launched Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a premium LPG service offering instant new connections and rapid home delivery.
The company plans to expand the service to 100 additional cities across 24 states by August 15, 2026.
The launch intensifies competition among state-run oil marketing companies, following HPCL's partnership with Swiggy Instamart for on-demand LPG delivery and the growing push into premium, quick-commerce-enabled cooking gas services.
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has introduced Bharatgas Lite ZIP, a premium LPG service that pairs immediate new connections with rapid home delivery. The company stated this in a statement on X, as reported by The Economic Times.
Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna rolled out the product, alongside Director (Marketing) Subhankar Sen. The service officially debuted first in Mumbai.
BPCL stated that the fast-delivery offering will expand to 100 additional cities across 24 states by August 15, 2026.
Next-Generation Composite Cylinders
The new Bharatgas Lite ZIP service relies on BPCL's modern composite cylinder. The company stated this design ensures easier handling, features a corrosion-free body, includes a visible gas-level indicator and incorporates added safety features.
BPCL stated the offering caters specifically to "today's fast-paced lifestyles". It aims to provide consumers with a seamless, premium LPG experience.
Quick Commerce Disruption
The BPCL rollout follows a recent market disruption by Swiggy Instamart, which partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to initiate on-demand LPG delivery on a quick-commerce app in Bengaluru. This move marked a first for the sector.
HPCL introduced 'HP Navya', a 10-kg composite cylinder positioned as a lighter, corrosion-resistant, translucent-bodied alternative to steel cylinders, aimed at apartments, small families and secondary-cylinder use.
Customers can order it alongside the existing 5-kg metal cylinder, with orders fulfilled through HPCL's existing distributor network.
The Instamart-HPCL service requires no existing domestic connection, targeting working professionals, students and smaller households without a formal connection.
The platform conducts identity verification and has proof-of-delivery built in on the first order, while subsequent deliveries involve empty cylinder pickups.
Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said the platform's foray into LPG builds upon its expansion beyond groceries into "everyday" essential services. The companies have not given a timeline for expanding the Instamart service beyond Bengaluru.
HPCL Director (Marketing) Amit Garg said the tie-up aims to make LPG more accessible for "Naya Bharat" through a fast, digitally enabled channel.
Battle for Premium Share
All three major state-run oil marketing companies now operate composite-cylinder or fast-delivery LPG offerings in either the market or pilot phases.
The OMCs are actively competing to secure market share within the premium and quick-commerce-linked LPG segments.