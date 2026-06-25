IndiGo, BPCL, HPCL Rise As Oil Market Shifts From Supply Fears To Surplus

IndiGo, BPCL and HPCL gained as Brent crude slipped below $72.5.
Lower oil prices improve margins for airlines and oil marketing companies.
Easing US-Iran tensions and stronger supply flows dragged crude lower.
Shares of crude-sensitive companies traded higher in early trade on Thursday after international oil prices extended their decline, with Brent crude falling below pre-conflict levels as concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East continued to ease.
Among the biggest beneficiaries was InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, whose shares surged 4.49% to ₹5,443 amid expectations of lower aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs. Fuel accounts for a significant portion of airline operating expenses, making lower crude prices a key positive for profitability.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) also attracted buying interest. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rose 1% to ₹318.75, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) gained 0.9% to ₹416.85. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was marginally higher, up 0.1% at ₹146.47.
The gains came as Brent crude fell below $72.5 per barrel, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded near $69 a barrel.
Why Lower Crude Benefits These Stocks
Falling crude oil prices generally improve margins for oil marketing companies by reducing input costs and easing concerns over inventory losses. Airlines also benefit as lower fuel prices help reduce operating expenses and improve earnings visibility.
Paint manufacturers are another major beneficiary because many of their raw materials are derived from petroleum products. However, shares of Asian Paints bucked the broader trend and traded 0.2% lower at ₹2,661.40 in early trade despite the favourable commodity backdrop.
Oil Prices Erase Iran War Gains
According to Bloomberg, Brent crude has now fallen below the level at which it traded before the escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, effectively erasing all gains recorded during the peak of the conflict.
The sharp decline follows signs of progress in diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran, reducing fears of disruptions to global energy supplies.
Improving traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, has also helped calm markets. Bloomberg reported that increased crude flows through the waterway, combined with higher cargo offerings from producers in the Middle East and Africa, have left parts of the market well supplied.
Supply Concerns
The market narrative has shifted rapidly from concerns over supply shortages to expectations of abundant near-term supply.
Physical crude markets have softened, while Brent's prompt spread has moved into a bearish contango structure, a market condition where future prices trade above spot prices and often signals expectations of adequate supply.
Bloomberg quoted Carolyn Kissane, Associate Dean at New York University's Center for Global Affairs, as saying that the market has witnessed a dramatic reversal in sentiment within a short period.
She noted that expectations of increased supply and weaker demand have become the dominant theme, replacing concerns that geopolitical tensions would significantly disrupt global oil flows.
For Indian markets, sustained weakness in crude prices remains a major macroeconomic positive as it helps contain inflation, supports the rupee, reduces the import bill and improves earnings prospects for sectors heavily dependent on fuel and petroleum-based inputs.