Explained: How HPCL's New Instamart LPG Delivery Service Actually Works

HPCL and Instamart launch on-demand LPG cylinder delivery in Bengaluru.
Delivery takes 30-45 minutes, no existing gas connection required.
HP Navya composite cylinders introduced alongside standard 5-kg option.
India's quick commerce sector, which has already expanded into groceries, medicines and electronics, has now entered the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segment. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has partnered with Instamart to launch what the companies describe as India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service through a quick commerce platform.
The service has been introduced in Bengaluru. Consumers there can order HPCL's newly launched HP Navya 10-kg composite LPG cylinder as well as the existing 5-kg metal cylinder through the Instamart app.
Unlike conventional domestic LPG bookings, customers do not need an existing household LPG connection to place an order. This allows students, working professionals, tenants and smaller households without a domestic LPG subscription to purchase a cylinder.
The first order is treated as a new cylinder purchase. For subsequent refill orders, customers are required to return the empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery.
A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Outlook Business that the expected delivery time for these cylinders is 30-45 minutes. "Currently, the expected delivery time for these cylinders is 30 to 45 minutes," the person said.
"Eventually the delivery time will be progressed to how your breads, eggs and groceries are delivered through quick commerce services," the person added.
How It Differs From Traditional Booking System?
India's domestic LPG distribution largely operates through oil marketing companies such as HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Consumers typically register for a domestic LPG connection, receive a cylinder from an authorised distributor, and book refills through the company's website, app, call centre or distributor. Delivery timelines generally depend on distributor schedules and local demand.
The HPCL-Instamart model follows a different process. First-time buyers purchase a new HP Navya cylinder through the Instamart app after completing identity verification and proof-of-delivery formalities. Once they own the cylinder, future orders are treated as refills. During refill deliveries, the empty cylinder is collected and replaced with a filled one.
The service is fulfilled through HPCL's existing network of authorised LPG distributors. Deliveries are carried out by trained distributor personnel in line with applicable safety and regulatory requirements, rather than by general quick commerce delivery partners, according to HPCL and Instamart.
The launch does not replace HPCL's regular LPG booking system. It offers an additional ordering channel for eligible customers while the company continues to use its existing distribution network.
Who Can Use The Service?
The service is currently available only in Bengaluru. HPCL and Instamart have not announced when it will be expanded to other cities.
Since customers do not need a domestic LPG connection to place an order, the offering is designed for consumers seeking a smaller cylinder for limited cooking requirements. These may include students living in rented accommodation, single professionals, small families or households looking for a secondary cooking gas cylinder.
The companies have not indicated any changes to eligibility norms for standard subsidised domestic LPG connections, which continue to be governed by existing government rules.
What Is HP Navya?
The partnership also marks the commercial rollout of HP Navya, HPCL's new 10-kg composite LPG cylinder.
Unlike conventional steel cylinders, composite cylinders are manufactured using fibre-reinforced materials, making them significantly lighter. HPCL says the cylinder is corrosion resistant and has a translucent outer body that allows users to check the remaining LPG level without external gauges. Its compact design is intended for apartments and households with lower cooking gas consumption.
Composite cylinders are already available in several international markets. Indian oil marketing companies have gradually introduced them for selected consumer segments over the past few years.
What It Means For Consumers?
For consumers in Bengaluru, the partnership adds another option for purchasing LPG without going through the traditional connection process. The combination of app-based ordering and delivery may be useful for households that require a smaller cylinder on short notice or need an additional cylinder during emergencies.
The service currently has limited reach. It is available only in Bengaluru and only for smaller-capacity cylinders. Most Indian households continue to rely on the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder supplied through authorised distributors.
Pricing details for the HP Navya cylinder and subsequent refills were not disclosed as part of the announcement. HPCL and Instamart have also not announced any change to existing domestic LPG pricing under the new delivery model.
Safety remains part of the existing distribution process. While orders are placed through Instamart, cylinder supply, verification, transportation and exchange continue to be handled by HPCL's authorised distributors and trained personnel.
Instamart currently delivers over 50,000 SKUs across more than 131 cities in India. The company said the LPG launch marks its entry into high-trust categories, deepening its role in consumers' daily lives.
For HPCL, the partnership extends its distribution network into a new, technology-enabled channel.
The initiative currently represents a new digital ordering channel rather than a replacement for India's established LPG delivery system. Whether similar services become available outside Bengaluru will depend on HPCL's expansion plans, which have not yet been announced.