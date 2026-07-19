Expect Strong Double-Digit Growth in FY27, Bullish on Domestic Demand: CEAT MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee

Raw material cost is likely to keep going up in the second quarter also, he said, adding, "the best case scenario is that it can stabilise, but the average will be higher than the average of quarter one. So we would need further price increases (of our tyres)." Asked if the company is also looking for double-digit growth in exports too, he said, "Yes. Definitely we will look at strong growth in our international business as well this year." Exports are very dynamic, he said, adding, "We have a very good order base; we have about 60 days of order base, which is good. Price increases are happening in phases in exports." The company has got strong orders from different parts of the world in passenger car tyres, off-highway tyres and trucks and bus tyres, Banerjee said, adding the West Asia market, which accounts for about 12-13% of the company's international sales, is disturbed and "it is on and off".