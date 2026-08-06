Audi Wants Back In The Fast Lane, Its India Plan Starts With 6 New Cars

Audi plans to launch six new vehicles, including EVs, in India over the next 18 months.
The company aims to increase its luxury car market share to 15-16% in the next three years.
It will also expand its dealership network by 25% as part of its India growth strategy.
Audi AG is preparing one of its biggest product offensives in India, with plans to introduce six new vehicles, including electric models, over the next 18 months as the German luxury carmaker looks to revive sales in one of its fastest-growing markets.
According to an Economic Times report, the company has drawn up a strategy to expand its product portfolio, widen its dealership network and improve customer experience as it targets a luxury vehicle market share of 15-16% over the next three years.
Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said sales are expected to remain largely flat in 2026 but should begin improving from 2027 as the new product pipeline reaches customers.
Six New Models, EV Push Planned
The product rollout will begin with the new Q3 SUV during the festive season this year. The A5 sedan and flagship Q9 SUV are expected to arrive in 2027.
According to the report, Audi is also preparing to introduce the new Q5 and Q7 SUVs, along with the Q6 e-tron electric SUV, by the end of next year.
Calling it one of Audi's strongest product offensives in India, Dhillon said more models, including electric vehicles, are also being planned as the company strengthens its local portfolio.
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Network Expansion, Long-Term India Bet
Alongside new launches, Audi plans to increase its retail network by 25%, taking the total number of outlets to 40 by the end of next year.
Dhillon said the luxury car market has faced pressure due to a weaker rupee, which has pushed up import costs and forced automakers, including Audi, to raise prices. Audi sold 4,510 vehicles in India in 2025, down 22% from the previous year.
Despite the near-term challenges, Audi remains optimistic about India's long-term growth prospects. Dhillon said the proposed India-EU free trade agreement could create new opportunities for businesses, boost consumption and support demand for premium vehicles, reinforcing the company's expansion plans in the country.