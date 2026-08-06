Gland Pharma, Neuland Ink Strategic Partnership For Sterile API Manufacturing

Gland Pharma Ltd Executive Chairman Srinivas Sadu said: "We are pleased to further strengthen our collaboration with Neuland through this strategic partnership. This investment expands our capabilities in sterile API manufacturing and supports increasing customer demand." Neuland Laboratories Ltd CEO and Managing Director Saharsh Davuluri said: "Through this partnership with Gland Pharma, we are combining Neuland's expertise in complex APIs with Gland's proven sterile manufacturing capabilities to create a differentiated platform for global customers." "Together, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the quality, reliability and supply assurance that innovators and generic companies expect from their contract development and manufacturing partners," Davuluri added.