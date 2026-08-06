Axis, HDFC, ICICI Fund Vedanta Aluminium's First Major Loan Since Group Split

Axis Bank has signed on for ₹5,500 crore and will lead the syndication of part of the loan. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are jointly contributing the remaining ₹8,000 crore, the report said. Interest rates on the loans range from 7.9% to 8%, with repayment tenors stretching between six and a half and seven years. The funds will go toward refinancing debt that Vedanta Aluminium inherited when it was still part of the combined Vedanta structure.