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Nestle India Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps To ₹958 Cr, Revenue Up 25%

Confectionery registered volume-led double-digit growth, with KitKat continuing to gain market share. Powdered and liquid beverages recorded their 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nestle India reported a 48% year-on-year jump in consolidated Q1 net profit to ₹958.7 crore, aided by strong volume-led growth

  • The company beat Street estimates on standalone earnings, with domestic sales, exports, rural demand and quick commerce driving performance

  • Following the results, Nestle India shares climbed more than 3%, with management highlighting continued brand investments and a healthy demand

Nestle India reported a strong performance for the first quarter of the financial year, with consolidated net profit rising nearly 48% year-on-year to ₹958.7 crore, supported by robust revenue growth and healthy demand across product categories.

The FMCG major's consolidated revenue from operations increased 25% year-on-year to ₹6,378.2 crore, reflecting broad-based growth in both domestic and export markets, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

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Investor sentiment remained positive following the earnings announcement. Nestle India shares gained more than 3% in Wednesday's trade, touching around ₹1,500, making the stock one of the top performers on the Nifty 50.

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The stock has advanced 15.9% so far in 2026, outperforming the benchmark index, which has declined 7.5% during the same period, as per the report.

Standalone Earnings Exceed Expectations

On a standalone basis, Nestle India posted a 47.9% rise in profit after tax to ₹975.1 crore, comfortably surpassing analysts' expectations.

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Standalone total sales climbed 25.4% year-on-year to ₹6,363.3 crore. Domestic sales increased 25%, while the company's EBITDA margin stood at 24.2%. Earnings per share came in at ₹5.06, as per Moneycontrol.

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Growth Supported By Volumes And Exports

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said the company delivered a strong quarter, with sales growth led by volume expansion.

"Exports grew 35.6% despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds, while the company further accelerated operational cost savings during the quarter," he said, as per the report.

Tiwary added that Nestle India continued to strengthen investments behind its brands, with advertising expenditure rising by more than 40% year-on-year.

He also noted that all four major product groups delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by healthy performance across sales channels.

Confectionery registered volume-led double-digit growth, with KitKat continuing to gain market share. Powdered and liquid beverages recorded their 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, driven by higher coffee consumption and premiumisation, as per Moneycontrol.

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Prepared dishes and cooking aids also posted strong gains, supported by urban demand, deeper rural penetration and product innovation. Milk products and nutrition delivered broad-based volume growth, while the pet food business reported strong double-digit expansion through portfolio additions, wider distribution and stronger consumer engagement.

Rural Remand And Q-Commerce Key Drivers

General trade continued to record strong double-digit growth across markets, with rural regions leading the momentum as distribution touchpoints expanded during the quarter.

E-commerce maintained strong growth, with quick commerce emerging as a key contributor, as per Moneycontrol report. Improved product availability, platform-specific product packs, targeted media investments and festive demand supported channel performance.

On commodities, the company said coffee supplies are expected to remain healthy despite near-term weather-related volatility. However, cocoa and sugar prices continue to face pressure, while edible oils remain stable at elevated levels.

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Wheat and milk are expected to stay range-bound, whereas dairy-based proteins continue to experience inflationary pressures.

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