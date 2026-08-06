Swan Defence Bags Contract From Denmark's Svitzer For Four Advanced Tugs

Shipbuilding and heavy engineering firm Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) on Thursday said it has secured a supply contract from Denmark-based towage operator Svitzer A/S for four advanced tugs.
Deliveries of these patented TRAnsverse 3,200 tugs are to commence in early 2028, SDHI said in a statement.
The contract follows an extensive competitive evaluation of leading global shipyards, it said.
Co-developed by naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and Svitzer, the tug is engineered for complex harbour towage and escort operations. It features a unique hydrodynamic hull design and omni-directional propulsion, the company said.
The vessels are capable of safely guiding large ships through severe weather and restricted port channels, the company said.
"Winning our fourth consecutive export contract also reflects the growing confidence of global category leaders in SDHI's ability to deliver to the highest international standards. As we continue to expand our capabilities, we remain focused on strengthening India's position as a globally competitive shipbuilding destination," said Rear Admiral (Retd) Vipin Kumar Saxena, CEO of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI).
The vessels will be built at SDHI's yard in Pipavav, Gujarat, adjacent to the port where Svitzer also has a harbour towage operation.
"Svitzer's TRAnsverse tug design offers significant benefits to customers in terms of releasing operational constraints and improving port productivity, sustainability and safety margins.
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"The contract also reflects our continued investment in the Indian maritime sector, highlighting our ongoing commitment to the Indian government's Maritime India Vision 2030, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives," said Kasper Friis Nilaus, CEO, Svitzer.
Copenhagen-headquartered Svitzer operates a fleet of over 500 vessels worldwide.
This order is part of Svitzer's long-term fleet renewal programme, aimed at deploying next-generation, high-efficiency vessels to optimise port and terminal operations globally, SDHI said.